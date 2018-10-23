$1 billion Edge-on-Hudson Sleepy Hollow development starts home construction, sales

Following two years of laying new infrastructure, developers of Edge-on-Hudson, the Sleepy Hollow site once home to General Motors, are finally able to start building homes.

The development team behind Edge-on-Hudson, the billion-dollar mixed-use redevelopment of the former GM site, announced Oct. 22 that home construction has started on 118 for-sale townhomes and condominiums on the property.

National home builder Toll Brothers is handling the construction and marketing of the properties, which include 46 luxury loft condominiums from one to three bedrooms and 72 brownstone-style townhomes from three to four stories.

Home construction begins as the a joint venture developer of the site, California-based SunCal and New Jersey’s Diversified Realty Advisors LLC, has started infrastructure work on the development’s second phase. Toll Brothers has also opened a sales gallery office on the site.

In all, Edge-on-Hudson expects to encompass 1,177 units of housing, a 140-room boutique hotel, 135,000 square feet of retail space and 30,000 square feet of office space. The project will also feature more than 16 acres of parkland, including a promenade along the Hudson River linking to the existing Scenic Hudson RiverWalk to the south and Kingsland Point Park to the north.

As part of the project’s first phase, Toll Brothers is planning to build as many as 306 units of housing, including 40 affordable senior units and 21 affordable workforce housing units.