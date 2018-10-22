Starwood Energy sells remaining interest in pair of wind farms

Greenwich private investment firm Starwood Energy Group Global is selling its remaining 51 percent interest in a pair of wind farms to independent clean energy platform Skyline Renewables for an undisclosed amount.

Horse Creek and Electra wind farms, located in Haskell and Wilbarger counties in Texas, were built by Starwood and began operations in late 2016. Skyline will manage the portfolio after the transaction closes, which is anticipated later this year.

The agreement follows Starwood’s sale of a 49 percent interest in the wind farms to MEAG, Munich Re’s asset manager, in 2017. Terms of that transaction also were not disclosed.