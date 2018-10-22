Home Energy Starwood Energy sells remaining interest in pair of wind farms

Starwood Energy sells remaining interest in pair of wind farms

By
Kevin Zimmerman
-
SHARE

Greenwich private investment firm Starwood Energy Group Global is selling its remaining wind farm starwood energy51 percent interest in a pair of wind farms to independent clean energy platform Skyline Renewables for an undisclosed amount.

Horse Creek and Electra wind farms,  located in Haskell and Wilbarger counties in Texas, were built by Starwood and began operations in late 2016. Skyline will manage the portfolio after the transaction closes, which is anticipated later this year.

The agreement follows Starwood’s sale of a 49 percent interest in the wind farms to MEAG, Munich Re’s asset manager, in 2017. Terms of that transaction also were not disclosed.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here