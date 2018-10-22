A Stamford office complex leased largely to medical and professional tenants has sold for $16.5 million.

2001 W. Main Street and 30 Myano Lane are a two-building, 83,957-square-foot medical and professional office complex along West Main Street (U.S. Route 1) near the Greenwich border. The complex is 91 percent leased. The tenant roster contains more than 50 percent of medical office-related tenants, according to CBRE’s Institutional Properties Group.

CBRE’s Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley and Stuart MacKenzie represented the owner, Collins Enterprises LLC, and procured the buyer, HB Nitkin Group, a prominent regional commercial real estate owner based in Greenwich.