Northeast Medical Group opening at the Westport Center for Health

Northeast Medical Group will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new multispecialty center at 327 Riverside Ave. in Westport at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

An existing two-story building has been remodeled to house the family medicine offices of Dr. Steven Benaderet and his practice partners Dr. Jaime Leahy and Amanda Zygmant.

In June, The Davis Cos. announced that Northeast Medical Group had signed a lease to occupy 6,300 square feet at the Westport Center for Health off Interstate 95 on the Saugatuck River.

The Westport Center for Health represents the largest collection of medical providers in Westport, according to The Davis Cos., which transformed a group of underutilized buildings into a medical campus. The site is home to Coastal Orthopedics, Westport Dermatology & Laser Center, Westport Dental Associates, Village Pediatrics, Professional Physical Therapy and Women’s Health Connecticut.

In addition, a number of specialty physicians will hold office hours at the site on alternating days each week, including urologist Matthew Wosnitzer, endocrinologist Danielle Benaviv-Meskin and specialists in cardiology, gastroenterology, and pulmonary and sleep medicine.

Northeast Medical Group President and CEO Prathibha Varkey will preside at the opening ceremony. Other medical and community leaders are also expected to attend, including Michael Ivy, interim CEO of Bridgeport Hospital and deputy chief medical officer, Yale New Haven Health, the organization to which Northeast Medical also belongs.