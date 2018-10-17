Hudson Link: Buses ready to go, schedule set for new Rockland-Westchester service

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo says 31 new Hudson Link buses are ready to start crossing the bridge named for his father later this month.

The Hudson Link bus service that will connect Rockland and Westchester counties is set to launch Oct. 29, the governor announced. Hudson Link will replace the Tappan Zee Express bus service.

The new 45-foot-long buses—equipped with bells and whistles such as free wireless network service, USB charging stations and bike racks—are expected to cross the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge more than 230 times per day. The state expects annual ridership between the two counties to exceed 400,000.

Cuomo first announced the launch date for the service at a ceremony that celebrated the opening of the second span of the bridge on Sept. 4. The governor’s most recent announcement included the initial schedule for the bus routes.

Hudson Link will run four daily routes. The lines run between Suffern and Palisades Center in West Nyack; between Monsey in Rockland County and White Plains; between the Palisades Center and White Plains and between Palisades Center and Tarrytown.

All but one of the routes will run between 4 a.m. and midnight each day. That exception, the route between Suffern and Palisades Center, runs during peak commuting hours in the morning and evening Mondays through Fridays.

The new service will offer multiple payment options, including cash, credit and a new mobile application.

The new line is run by Transdev, a French international private-public transport operator. The buses were built by Prevost, a Canadian company with a manufacturing plant in Plattsburgh in the northern New York.