Coldwell Banker opens first Global Luxury office in Greenwich

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut opened the first NRT LLC Global Luxury sales office in the U.S. at 66 Field Point Road in Greenwich on Oct. 15.

Global Luxury combines the Coldwell Banker name with affiliated luxury real estate agents from a network of over 91,000 agents and 3,000 offices worldwide. The new office includes over 200 affiliated agents.

“Greenwich has always been a leading power player in the global luxury market,” said Joe Valvano, president, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut and Westchester County. “The caliber and level of client service provided by the Greenwich Global Luxury sales office will set the benchmark for future Global Luxury offices.”

The Oct. 15 grand opening event was attended by Greenwich First Selectman Peter Tesei; state Sen. Scott Frantz; state Rep. Mike Bocchino; NRT LLC President and CEO M. Ryan Gorman; and NRT LLC Regional Executive Vice President, Eastern Region, Kate Rossi.