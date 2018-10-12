Manhattan medical group joins CareMount Medical

Murray Hill Medical Group, which is based in midtown Manhattan, will be joining Chappaqua-based CareMount Medical on Jan. 1. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Murray Hill Medical Group’s mission aligns with ours and they have created a stellar reputation for themselves in New York City,” said Dr. Scott D. Hayworth, president and CEO of CareMount Medical. “Becoming part of CareMount will allow for even greater efficiency and effectiveness in all that we offer our patients. As we continue to grow, our goal remains to provide the highest standard of comprehensive medical care in a patient-centered and compassionate environment, close to home.”

Murray Hill Medical Group, which is affiliated with NYU Langone Medical Center and just marked its 25th anniversary, has 40 doctors. With the addition, CareMount will now have about 600 providers in more than 40 different specialties. CareMount is wholly owned by its physicians.

“Joining CareMount Medical’s highly successful practice will be tremendously beneficial for our patients and physicians,” said Dr. Rajiv V. Kinkhabwala, president of Murray Hill Medical Group. “Our values are aligned and together we can offer even greater access to the highest level of comprehensive medical care as a private practice. Being independent allows us to provide the right care at the right time by the right provider.”

CareMount, which is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Mount Sinai Health System, was founded 72 years ago and was formerly know as Mount Kisco Medical Group. It provides health care to more than 550,000 patients in 43 locations in Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Columbia and Ulster counties. With Murray Hill joining the group, it will now have a presence in New York City.