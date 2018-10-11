Newbury Rain first tenant to take space in former Unilever building in...

Graphic design company Newbury Rain has signed a seven-year lease to move into nearly 6,000 square feet of space at 75 Merritt Blvd. in Trumbull, making it the first tenant to occupy the site since Unilever moved out in favor of Shelton last year.

Newbury Rain is relocating from its space at 35 Nutmeg Drive in Trumbull, where it was also the first tenant.

Sean Cahill, principal and managing director of Avison Young’s Fairfield/Westchester office, and Avison Young agent Christopher Grundy worked with TKS Capital Solutions and Newbury Rain CEO Amanda Naqvi and its managing director of business development, Hamza Naqvi, to obtain 5,951 square feet at 75 Merritt. The building consists of 96,739 square feet spread out over three floors.

The deal marks the second key transaction in Trumbull in the past few months for Avison Young, which previously worked with D-BAT, a baseball and softball training company, to secure space at 30 Nutmeg Drive in Trumbull.