Fairfield University begins using Intellicheck Age ID technology

Fairfield University has deployed Intellicheck’s Age ID technology as part of its campus safety initiatives.

The university’s Department of Public Safety will deploy Age ID at campus entry points and at specific buildings on the university grounds. According to Intellicheck of Melville, New York, the technology authenticates driver licenses and other legitimate forms of identification to prevent the use of fake or altered identification cards. The technology can also create a “banned” list of individuals who are restricted from being at university locations and events.

“At Fairfield University, the safety of our campus community is a top priority,” said Todd Pelazza, director of public safety. “The Intellicheck system will provide the university with another resource for keeping our faculty, staff and students safe.”