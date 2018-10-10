Diageo upgrades Smirnoff No. 21 with non-GMO corn

Diageo has announced that its’ Smirnoff No. 21 base vodka is now being made with non-GMO corn.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on being a quality vodka for everyone, and the decision to go non-GMO with our base vodka without raising the price of our product is another way that we are building on that long-standing brand promise,” said Jay Sethi, vice president for Smirnoff at the Norwalk-headquartered Diageo North America. “By using non-GMO corn for Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, we’re ensuring that anyone who avoids gluten and GMO ingredients in their everyday life still has the option to enjoy a delicious Smirnoff cocktail.”

To promote the vodka’s non-GMO status, Diageo has launched a promotional campaign featuring a new packaging design for the product and a television commercial with actors Ted Danson and Jenna Fishcher that will be broadcast later in the month. On Oct. 8, Diageo hosted a launch party in New York City hosted by television personality Jonathan Van Ness that included non-GMO cocktails and appetizers plus a non-GMO corn maze.