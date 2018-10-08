CSCU seeking millions from state; tuition hikes likely

The Connecticut State Colleges & Universities system is seeking more funding from the state – although the state is unlikely to come through.

According to the CSCU’s Board of Regents, the system – consisting of 12 community colleges, four regional state universities, and the online Charter Oak State College – needs to receive an additional $41 million from the state for the 2019-20 school year, and another $30 million for the 2020-21 year, to continue its current programs and to add other programs and staff.

Even that plan depends upon instituting another two-year tuition increase, something that CSCU President Mark Ojakian has repeatedly decried as unfair to the system’s 84,000 students.

However, with the state facing its own deficits, chances of its providing multiple millions to the CSCU would appear to be doubtful.

The Regents also plan to discuss a number of initiatives between now and next spring, including freezing tuition rates for two or four years; keeping them flat for full-time students; and incentivizing those who graduate from the system via a rebate on some of those students’ total costs.

Among the schools in the CSCU system are Norwalk Community College, Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport, and Western Connecticut State University in Danbury.