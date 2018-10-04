Paul Mitchell School in Danbury closing at end of month

Cosmetology school Paul Mitchell the School Danbury has abruptly announced it will close at the end of the month.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to have served you, but effective October 31, 2018, we will be closing this location,” the school, at 2 National Place, announced on its website. “Please visit us at our North Haven campus to continue your Paul Mitchell experience.”

The school, named after the hairdresser who died in 1989, maintains more than 100 locations around the country. North Haven is its only other Connecticut site.

The three-story, 17,500-square-foot Danbury building was listed on website realtor.com at $1.7 million.