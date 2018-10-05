$168M retirement community takes shape

The Club at Briarcliff Manor, a sprawling $168 million retirement community overlooking the Hudson River, has started marketing the mix of senior living options its constructing on the 59-acre site.

The project, from Chicago-based Senior Lifestyle Corp., is about a year and a half into construction of its first phase, which is two interconnected buildings that will house a total of 287 rental units, a mix of independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments, several of which will feature views of the Hudson.

On Oct. 1, the cars of the construction workers lined the entry road to the hilltop campus. Much of the structure appeared to be in place for both new buildings in the first phase, with workers attaching windows.

A welcome center and model home for The Club is expected to open in the next few weeks. Marketing materials for The Club describe it as the “pinnacle of sophistication and service.” Rents start at $7,350 per month. Senior Lifestyle Corp., which will also operate The Club at Briarcliff Manor, expects to open the site to residents by the summer of 2019.

The property was previously home to the Briarcliff Lodge, an early 20th Century Tudor style resort building that was run as one of the Westchester County’s first hotels. The property was later used as the campus for The King’s College before being abandoned altogether in the 1990s and lost to fire a decade later.

The first phase of the site’s construction, called the Upper Village, is designed with ornamental features that evoke the original Tudor style look of the Lodge. The southernmost of the two buildings will rise eight stories above grade, with one level below grade. The building next door will be seven stories.

Amenities will include chef-prepared meals, a 1,500-square-foot lodge room and gathering areas that include a creative studio and card room, each with river views. The river can also be viewed from a rooftop terrace on the southernmost building. The buildings will also include a wellness center with a salon, physical therapy gym, visiting physician office and fitness center with state of the art equipment.

Anna Wynn, vice president of sales and marketing for Senior Lifestyle Corp., described the Briarcliff property as “rich in history, hospitality, as well as a sense of family — all of this is exactly what this The Club will continue with our luxury retirement community.”

Plans for the site to be converted into some form of senior residence community date to the late 1990s. Integrated Development Group, a suburban Chicago-based company that bought the Briarcliff Manor property for $32 million in mid-2009, broke ground on a senior housing development project in 2013. It merged with Senior Lifestyle Corp. that same year.

Senior Lifestyle Corp. started site work and construction for the latest iteration of the development in April 2017.

The Club at Briarcliff Manor is among the largest of a wave of development projects aimed at seniors in Westchester County, driven by a demand from baby boomers reaching retirement age. Senior housing communities have been built or proposed for former golf clubs, under-utilized office buildings, on college campuses, and in the downtowns of cities such as White Plains.

The most recent such project to start construction in the county is the St. Regis Residences in Rye, a $100 million development project that will offer 95 luxury senior condominiums at 120 Old Post Road, the site of a former

office building.