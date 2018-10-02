Silard in, Grissler out as Stamford Health president/CEO

Stamford Health has named Kathleen Silard as its new president and CEO. Silard will lead the independent nonprofit health system, which includes Stamford Hospital, Stamford Health Medical Group and the Stamford Hospital Foundation.

She replaces Brian Grissler, who informed Stamford Health’s board of his plans to retire earlier this year; he had led the organization since 2001.

Silard joined Stamford Health in 2003 as executive vice president and chief operating officer. As the organization’s new chief, she will oversee a team of more than 3,000 employees.

She led the organization’s facility master planning and was instrumental in opening the new Stamford Hospital on time and under budget in 2016. Silard also helped develop the Cohen Pediatric Emergency Department – the first dedicated pediatric emergency department in Fairfield County – under the Cohen Children’s Institute, which provides inpatient and outpatient services for kids.

Silard’s other accomplishments at Stamford include: