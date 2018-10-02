Fall leasing set for 96-unit The Mason apartment development in Mamaroneck

The Mason M.V.S., an estimated $35 million luxury apartment building near the Mamaroneck village train station is nearing the end of construction and set to start leasing this fall, its developer announced Oct. 2.

The 96-unit, three-building development rose on a nearly 3-acre lot on Waverly Avenue. Developers Halpern Real Estate Ventures and Rosen Development Group broke ground on the project in June 2017.

The Mason’s three separate buildings include a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as 4 townhomes.

The new building was designed to appear similar to an industrial warehouse converted to loft apartments. The design from Papp Architects features a brick and zinc façade with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Joel Halpern, of Halpern Real Estate Ventures, said the building’s Mason name is intended to “reflect its exciting design as well as its location in the village.”

In 2016, the Westchester County Industrial Development Agency approved $1.1 million in tax exemptions and a purchase leaseback deal for the project.