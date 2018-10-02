Greenwich Hospital teams with Vitas Healthcare on hospice services

Greenwich Hospital has announced an effort to expand and upgrade its hospice care services through a clinical collaboration with Vitas Healthcare, a Miami-based end-of-life care provider.

In announcing the endeavor, the hospital acknowledged that its hospice care services had experienced “a significant decline in volume and lower than expected community utilization” during the past few years. Vitas, which maintains a similar clinical collaboration within Fairfield County at Bridgeport Hospital, will provide seven-day coverage for Greenwich Hospital’s hospice patients, including meeting their needs if a hospital admission is necessary. Greenwich Hospital said in a press release that because “Vitas is a robust independent program, they are able to provide much more comprehensive care to Greenwich patients.”

Greenwich Hospital is part of the Yale New Haven Health network. Vitas is also working with this network on a protocol to improve the end-of-life care for patients with chronic cardiovascular disease.