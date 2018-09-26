Halperin to lecture on anti-Semitism

Edward Halperin, the chancellor and CEO of New York Medical College, will deliver a lecture on a little-known episode of anti-Semitic violence in American medical education. It’s scheduled for Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. in conference room 103-A at the Knowledge Center of the Augustus C. Long Health Sciences at the Columbia University Medical Center Hammer Health Sciences Building, 701 W. 168 St. at Fort Washington Ave. in Washington Heights.

The lecture will explore incidents in Brooklyn in which Jewish interns were twice assaulted at Kings County Hospital in 1916 and 1927. Though anti-Semitism in early 20th century U.S. medical education was pervasive, it rarely resulted in acts of violence. Halperin will present the findings of his recent research on these incidents and discuss the implications of the assaults in light of the current debate on immigration and higher education.

Dr. Halperin has been in his current position at NYMC since 2012. He previously served as dean of the NYMC School of Medicine, Ford Foundation Professor of Medical Education and professor of radiation oncology, pediatrics and history at the University of Louisville. He was also on the faculty at Duke University for 23 years.

The lecture is free and open to the public but registration is required online at cumc.columbia.libcal.com/event/4536597.