Two join Westmed

Two physicians have joined Purchase-based Westmed Medical Group. They are Julianne Biroschak and Lauren Geller.

Biroschak is now working with the Westmed OB/GYN team in Greenwich. She received her medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia and completed her residency at The George Washington University Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Most recently, Biroschak was an assistant professor in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Geller is a pediatric dermatologist on Westmed’s dermatology team at 3030 Westchester Ave. in Purchase. She earned her medical degree from Brown Medical School. Her pediatric residency was in the Department of Pediatrics at Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was appointed chief resident. Subsequently, she completed a pediatric dermatology fellowship at Columbia University Medical Center. Prior to joining Westmed she was the director of pediatric dermatology at Mount Sinai.