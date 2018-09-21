Pop-up fitness shop opening in Darien

A local fitness company is partnering with a new wellness group for a pop-up shop set to open this fall in Darien.

BEMER Therapy – which will be located through mid-November at 300 Heights Road, next to the Noroton Heights Shopping Plaza – is a joint effort of Inspire Train Fit and Darien Community Wellness.

The acronym BEMER stands for “Bio-Electro Magnetic Energy Regulation.” The regimen promises to boost blood flow and circulation, reduce stress and relieve discomfort. Participants lie down on specialized mats that contain patented coils that surround them with pulsed electromagnetic fields. Additional applicators can be used to intensify blood flow in specific areas of discomfort.

A grand opening celebration is planned for Sept. 27 from noon to 8 p.m. Free therapy demos and sessions will be offered, along with refreshments and healthy snacks from Palmer’s Market.

The store is also offering a BEMER “lunch and learn” series every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m., as well as “The BEMER Experience” every Tuesday evening from 7 to 9 p.m., which is a workshop that will include hands-on sessions, along with an explanation of how BEMER works and related testimonials.

The shop also will be home to such other services as Thai massages, fascia release therapy, free blood pressure screenings and aromatherapy.