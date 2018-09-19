CT hospitals collected $1.2 billion in outpatient fees over 3 years

Connecticut hospitals and health networks received an estimated $1.2 billion in outpatient facility fees from 2015 through 2017, according to new data released on Tuesday.

The fees are collected for a range of services, such as eye surgery and psychotherapy, performed at off-site facilities run by hospitals and health networks. The health care providers received $405 million for nearly 1.17 million visits in 2015, $417 million for 1.2 million visits in 2016 and about $410 million for 1.18 million visits last year, according to the state’s Office of Health Strategy (OHS).

The OHS said that the per-visit average has remained at around $346 for the three-year period.

Within Fairfield County, Stamford Hospital recorded 133,105 visits yielding just under $100 million last year, while Bridgeport Hospital received 4,710 visits resulting in $13.1 million. Also in 2017, Western Connecticut Health Network (Danbury and Norwalk Hospitals) recorded 95,497 visits yielding $50.2 million; Greenwich Hospital tallied 6,522 visits worth $3.3 million; and Saint Vincent’s in Bridgeport had 15,777 visits worth $1.45 million.