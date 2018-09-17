Ridgefield-based SnoHub in partnership with SnowEx equipment brand

SnowHub Inc., a Ridgefield-based company that offers a free mobile application for on-demand snow removal services, has entered into a partnership with the SnowEx brand of snow and ice control equipment.

“We are excited to partner with SnowEx and to promote the use of SnowEx snow and ice control equipment,” said James Albis, founder and CEO of SnoHub. “This partnership demonstrates our commitment to encouraging contractors to use the highest-quality products for our customers so that our contractors provide efficient services.”

SnoHub has contractors based in 20 states and 43 markets, plus the Calgary metro area in Canada. The company is also seeking to partner with 100,000 new independent snow removal contractors across North America for the 2018-19 winter season.