Gartner leases more space in Stamford, will add 400 jobs

Research firm Gartner Inc. has signed a lease for additional space at 700 Fairfield Ave. in Stamford that will result in 400 new jobs over the next five years.

A Gartner spokesperson said the company plans to add about 36,000 square feet, with options to grow further as necessary.

“Gartner has a sustained track record of double-digit growth,” said Gartner CEO Gene Hall. “Over the past five years, our growth has created more than 300 additional jobs in Connecticut. As demand for our services continues to grow, we plan to expand our workforce in our corporate headquarters with a range of exciting new career opportunities.”

Gartner employs more than 15,000 associates worldwide, including more than 1,300 in Connecticut. The company is an adviser and objective resource for more than 15,000 organizations in more than 100 countries.

“Gartner’s long-term commitment to Connecticut and their decision to increase their presence in Stamford is positive economic news, and we are proud to have their global headquarters in our state,” said Gov. Dannel Malloy. “If we want to continue to attract businesses and jobs to Connecticut, we need to continue investing in strengthening communities and making Connecticut the best possible place to live, work and grow a business.”

The state’s Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) is supporting the project with a $5 million loan for leasehold improvements and other expenses. All or part of the loan may be forgiven if certain job-creation milestones are met.

“This project is another indication that leading companies serving the technology and business sectors are seeing opportunity in Connecticut,” DECD Commissioner Catherine Smith said. “Gartner’s decision to grow their operations and add 400 jobs in Stamford is great for the city and the region.”