Cramer & Anderson names new partner in Ridgefield office

The law firm of Cramer & Anderson has hired Dennis W. Bishop as a partner in its Ridgefield office. His practice will focus on business, corporate and commercial law.

Before joining the firm, Bishop was senior counsel for the Americas and global head of ethics and compliance at OpenLink Financial. Prior to that, he worked at the business and finance group at the New York offices of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, where he counseled clients on domestic and international commercial transactions and mergers and acquisitions, and he was also with the corporate and banking/project finance group at Winston & Strawn in Washington, D.C. Earlier in his career, he was chief commercial counsel for Colgate-Palmolive Co. and was a contract specialist at United Technologies Corp.

Outside of his legal practice, Bishop serves on the board of directors for the Ridgefield Playhouse and was recently appointed chairman of the theater’s audit committee and event director for Ridgefield BandJam, an annual talent competition for high school and middle school bands.