Pace students awarded State Department scholarships

Three Pace University students have been awarded Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships from the U.S. State Department, which will enable them to study overseas. The program was initiated in 2001 and named after the late Rep. Benjamin A. Gilman of New York who was instrumental in creating it. Gilman retired from Congress in 2002 after having served for 30 years, which included serving as chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee.

Sophomore Hansali Tavarez will study in Vietnam. She is taking political science at Pace Dyson College of Arts and Sciences. Senior Brandon Morales will study at Hong Kong Baptist University. He is a student of business management at Pace Lubin School of Business. Senior Madison Olavarria will be at Korea University in South Korea for the academic year 2018-2019. A double major, she is studying economics and computer science.

Barry L. Stinson, Pace University’s assistant vice president of international programs and services, said, “The heart of the Gilman award is about diversity – in terms of the students who are going abroad as well as their destinations. Our Pace awardees exemplify both and we are so proud of their accomplishments.”