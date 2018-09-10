Fairfield University top regional school in Northeast, says U.S. News

Fairfield University is the top regional university in the Northeast, according to the latest national college rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

The school – which ranked third last year in the region – also tied for fourth-best undergraduate teaching in the Northeast with Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts, and Providence College; State University of New York (SUNY) Geneseo finished first. Fairfield University also tied for fifth-most innovative school in the region with Champlain College, Vermont and Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia; Southern New Hampshire University was first. Furthermore, Fairfield University came in 21st in the publication’s “Best Value Schools” in the region, with Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., topping that list.

Fellow Fairfield-based school Sacred Heart University tied with five other schools for 35th best in the Northeast; tied with the same five institutions for 17th best college for veterans; placed 64th in best value; and placed 274th for its business programs.

The University of Bridgeport and Western Connecticut State in Danbury both placed in a large 142nd-187th rank in the “Best in the Northeast” rankings. Bridgeport was also included in the 190th-206th cohort of schools with doctorates in engineering.

Colleges and universities included in the Regional Colleges ranking offer a broad scope of undergraduate degrees and some master’s degree programs and are divided and ranked in four geographical groups: North, South, Midwest and West.

Princeton University in New Jersey was named the best national university, followed by Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Tied for third place were Yale in New Haven; Columbia University in New York City; the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge; and the University of Chicago. Also making that list were the University of Connecticut (63rd) and the University of Hartford (194th).