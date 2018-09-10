Ex-BLT employee sentenced in kickback scheme

Javed Choudhry, a former employee of the Stamford construction firm Building and Land Technology (BLT), was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford to eight months of imprisonment, followed by four months of home confinement and three years of supervised release, for conspiracy and tax offenses related to a kickback scheme.

According to charges brought against him, Choudhry received between $250,000 and $500,000 in cash kickbacks between 2011 and 2014 from construction contractors in exchange for steering them millions of dollars in contracts on Stamford construction projects. Choudry was also accused of failing to report most of this income to the Internal Revenue Service. The federal investigators assigned to this case said BLT saw millions of dollars in losses based on Choudry’s actions.

Choudhry, a Glastonbury resident, pleaded guilty in May 2017 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return. He could have faced a maximum 20 years in prison on the count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and up to three years on one count of filing a false tax return.