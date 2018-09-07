Stamford’s Synapse Group names Scott Macon president

Scott Macon has been named president of Synapse Group Inc., effective Sept. 17. The Stamford-based marketing company and consumer magazine distributor is owned by Meredith Corp.

Macon — who will report to Tom Witschi, president of Meredith Consumer Products — replaces Sebastien Bilodeau, who is leaving Synapse to work at another company.

Macon will continue to serve as president of Bizrate Insights, a market research company providing consumer ratings information to over 5,000 retailers and publishers across the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany and Canada. Synapse acquired Bizrate Insights in 2016, and Meredith acquired Synapse as part of its January 2018 acquisition of Time Inc.

Synapse attracts subscribers by working through a number of non-traditional marketing channels, including credit card issuers, catalog companies and airline frequent-flyer programs. In addition, Synapse is diversifying its business model in marketing non-magazine products and services for continuity businesses across the music, sports, content and health care sectors.

Prior to Bizrate, Macon joined Shopzilla Europe in 2004 as general manager, eventually becoming managing director and executive vice president. He was responsible for launching Shopzilla’s international expansion from London into Europe. He became Shopzilla chief operating officer in 2011 and president in 2014.