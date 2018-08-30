Wind River Environmental relocates from Newtown to Monroe

Wind River Environmental, one of the nation’s largest full-service nonhazardous liquid waste management service providers, is relocating from Newtown to Monroe.

The firm has signed a 10-year lease for the remaining 11,750 square feet at 154 Enterprise Drive in Monroe, which will be used for general offices, truck fleet storage and maintenance. The building was recently constructed to accommodate the owner, Eastern Land Management Co. of Stamford.

ELM purchased the six-acre parcel and constructed the 21,000-square-foot building for its partial use, according to Bruce Wettenstein, partner at Westport commercial real estate company Vidal/Wettenstein, who was the listing broker and represented Wind River in the transaction. Counsel for the owner was John Polera of Stamford, while counsel for Wind River was Daniel Perlin of Katten, Muchin & Rosenman of New York.