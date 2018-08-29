Nonprofit Impact Fairfield County announces $100K grant opportunity

Impact Fairfield County, which engages Fairfield County women in local philanthropy, has announced a $100,000 grant opportunity.

Grants will be awarded to nonprofits for projects or programs that reach underserved populations and highlight unmet needs in the area. The group anticipates awarding up to two grants of $100,000 each, determined by its membership, on May 1, 2019.

To apply for an Impact Grant, a nonprofit must operate in Fairfield County and be seeking funding for either a new project or program or a significant expansion of an existing program that solely serves county residents.

The application process begins with a letter of inquiry, which will be accepted online from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14. Organizations may only submit one application each grant cycle.

Potential applicants may attend an optional information session, being held on Sept. 18 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the offices of the Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, 40 Richards Ave. in Norwalk. RSVP is required by Sept. 14 to grants@impactffc.org. Only one representative from each organization may attend.

Additional information can be found at www.impactffc.org.