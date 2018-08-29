Stamford’s mixed-use Park Square West sells for $42 million

Park Square West, a nine-story mixed-use property in Stamford, has sold for $42 million, according to CBRE. The real estate company’s team of Jeffrey Dunne, Gene Pride and Eric Apfel represented the owner, an affiliate of UC Funds, in the sale and procured the buyer, who was not identified.

Built in 2001, the 143-unit property includes two ground-floor commercial units, a newly renovated rooftop deck and lobby, and a resident game room. The updated kitchen unit interiors include new cabinetry, hardware and lighting.

“The renovations made at the property over the past two years have led to strong leasing activity,” said Dunne, “and will allow the new owner the ability to capitalize on the long-term appeal of Stamford’s 24/7 lifestyle, which continues to attract new residents and businesses to the community.”

UC Funds is a real estate consultancy based in Boston.