Greenwich turns to Chicago firm for help in parking services management

The town of Greenwich has turned to an independent parking management consultant to review its parking services operations.

Chicago’s SP Plus Corp. was the successful bidder selected by a seven-member project team that included First Selectman Peter J. Tesei and Town Administrator Ben Branyan.

The SP Plus team, led by Vice President for Municipal Services Robert Kamper, has initiated the project with the town administration, parking services staff and other stakeholders. The team is reviewing current operations, processes, policies and staff assignments as part of the development of an updated, efficient plan of operations and to assist with the implementation of upgraded technology and equipment to enhance services.

“This plan will build upon the process improvements implemented earlier this year and ensure maximum customer service and departmental functionality,” according to a statement from Tesei’s office.

The town’s contract with SP Plus – which manages over 1 million parking spaces in more than 4,200 facilities throughout the U.S. – includes a first-year fee of $92,500 and allows for an annual renewal for the next four years.

Last November, Tesei announced that the position of Department of Parking Services Director was being eliminated, with the result that Rita Azrelyant, appointed in June 2014, was being laid off.

In April, Azrelyant filed a lawsuit against Greenwich, alleging that the town had unfairly fired her in retaliation for her speaking out about unethical practices and mismanagement. She is seeking monetary damages and her reinstatement as parking services director.

The engagement of SP Plus “does not mean staff will be laid off, and we do not anticipate that it will,” according to Tesei spokesperson Barbara Heins. The department has 15.14 full-time-equivalent positions, several of which are held by union members.