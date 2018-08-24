Woody’s Bar-B-Q opens in Yonkers

Woody’s Bar-B-Q, a chain of Southern barbecue restaurants, is set to open a new eatery at 1789 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers on Aug. 27.

“I’ve always wanted to be a business owner,” said Kevin Tracy, the Long Island resident who owns the Yonkers franchise location. “I used to carry around a briefcase filled with drawings when I was 8 years old, just like my dad. That’s why I eventually got my degree in business administration.”

Tracy said he decided to open a Woody’s Bar-B-Q franchise because it “offers me structure, extensive training and proven methods for success.”

“The fact that they place so much emphasis on customer service really spoke to me,” he said. “And their classic Southern barbecue concept is unlike any other in town.”

The restaurant’s menu includes a Texas beef brisket sandwich, a Hawaiian burger and baby back ribs.

Woody’s Bar-B-Q is based in Jacksonville, Florida, and the chain’s first restaurant was opened in 1980. Woody’s Bar-B-Q has more than 20 restaurants across New York, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Georgia and Florida, including a location in Nanuet.

For more information, visit woodys.com.