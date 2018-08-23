Norwalk’s Steven Winter Associates receives nearly $98K from U.S. Commerce Dept.

Norwalk firm Steven Winter Associates has received a $97,883 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce for a system it is developing to configure and control conditioned air zones throughout a house.

SWA – which provides research, consulting and advisory services on improving buildings’ energy efficiency – is one of 21 companies in 15 states receiving a total of over $4 million from the Commerce Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) as part of its Small Business Innovation Research program. It is the only Connecticut-based firm to receive funding.

The grants were available in two phases: Phase I companies like SWA were eligible for up to $100,000 for research and development, while Phase II companies were eligible for up to $300,000 to continue established work. Once a company has completed Phase I, it can submit proposals for Phase II funding.