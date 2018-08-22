Stamford Technology Solutions leads county companies on Inc. list of fastest-growing firms

Stamford Technology Solutions is the top Fairfield County firm on Inc. Magazine’s annual ranking of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. The firm, which provides life science enterprise level IT services for biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device companies around the world, placed 919th on the list by recording $4.1 million in revenue last year and posting a 537 percent rate of growth over the previous year.

Inspira Marketing of Norwalk came in at 1,180th place, with its $67.7 million in 2017 revenue and a 410 percent increase. It was followed by MediaCrossing (1,189), a Stamford digital advertising firm ($13 million, 407 percent growth); The Pi Group (1,196), a Darien recruitment agency ($4 million, 404 percent); and Norwalk financial services firm Laurel Road (1,801; $54 million; 250 percent).

Also making the cut were Stamford advertising and marketing company The Lockwood Group (2,042; $31.5 million; 218 percent); Danbury e-commerce company Health Products For You (2,043; $11.7 million; 218 percent); Shelton-based real estate company Northeast Private Client Group (2,598; $3.5 million; 164 percent); Stamford junk removal company The Junkluggers (2,743; $10.2 million; 152 percent); and Greenwich glass-wall and glass-door systems installer Avanti Systems (2,897; $2.5 million; 141 percent).

Furthermore, the list included Westport marketing firm BizMark CT (3,693; $2.3 million, 100 percent); Fairfield IT company Kyber Security (3,832; $4.6 million; 94 percent); Stamford IT firm Torque Technologies (4,451; $6.3 million; 74 percent); Cos Cob driving instruction company Fresh Green Light (4,596; $2.2 million; 70 percent); Danbury’s Fosina Marketing Group (4,840; $3.6 million; 62 percent); and Sandy Hook media planning, buying and analytics firm Mediassociates (4,979; $11.5 million; 58 percent).

All told, 39 Connecticut companies made the Inc. list, which was topped by SwanLeap, a logistics and transportation company based in Madison, Wisconsin, with $99 million in revenue and a 75,661 percent growth rate. More information on the list is available here.