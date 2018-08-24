‘Last mile’ of I-95 getting $135 million improvements

Construction has started on a $135 million infrastructure project along Interstate 95.

The New York State Thruway Authority announced that a section of the New England Thruway on the eastern side of Westchester County near the Connecticut border will be upgraded and improved in the coming years.

“This comprehensive project will benefit the thousands of motorists who travel this stretch of I-95 every day and improve the quality of life for residents who live nearby, bringing the roadway to modern standards and increasing safety,” said Matthew J. Driscoll, acting executive director of the Thruway Authority.

Over the past several decades, 14 miles of the roadway in the Bronx, Pelham, New Rochelle, Mamaroneck, Harrison and Rye have been reconstructed. The new project will focus on the “last mile” of the interstate, the one-mile stretch of roadway between Exit 22 and the Connecticut state line.

The Thruway Authority reported that part of the interstate sees more than 140,000 motorists each day.

Driscoll added that the “long-anticipated” project is “finally coming to fruition.”

Work will be completed in a series of stages over the coming years, with some lanes remaining open to accommodate traffic and minimize disruptions.

Still, motorists should expect traffic shifts, detours and temporary traffic stops during the years-long construction, which is set to be completed by early 2021.

The project will include the reconstruction of the mainline of the interstate, along with safety upgrades such as wider shoulders, updated pavement markings and the installation of guide rails and barriers. Construction will take place on all three lanes of both sides of the highway.

Several entrance and exit ramps within the one-mile stretch will be upgraded or reconfigured as part of the project to improve traffic flow. The Interstate 287 eastbound ramp to I-95 northbound will be replaced and realigned. Additionally, the Midland Avenue ramp that connects to I-95 north will be closed for the majority of construction as crews work to realign the ramp. Thruway officials said signs will direct motorists to a detour route.

A two-lane exit ramp to I-287 west will be added following the widening of the southbound side of I-95. Improvements will also be made at the Midland Avenue interchange.

As part of the project, the Grace Church Street bridge, which is at milepost 14.46, will be replaced. Others, including the Boston Post Road, Purchase Street, Blind Brook culvert and Byram River bridges will be renovated.

ECCO III Enterprises Inc., a Yonkers construction firm, was selected to complete the project. This marks the third contract awarded to ECCO in the bridge and highway sector in the past five years. The company previously completed four projects on the I-95 corridor, three on I-287 and another on the I-87 corridor.

Officials from the Thruway Authority and state Department of Transportation said they have worked “extensively with the community over several years” discussing the project and the potential impacts of construction.

“Feedback received from community members was taken into consideration by the Thruway Authority during the design phase and when selecting a contractor,” the Thruway Authority said in a statement.

A series of noise walls, visual barriers and retaining walls will be installed during the project.

A map is available for download here. For more information, visit the Thruway Authority’s website.