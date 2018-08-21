Norwalk’s Winchester Interconnect acquires Houston tech company

Winchester Interconnect Corp., based in Norwalk, has acquired W-Technology Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Headquartered in Houston, W-Technology specializes in the design and development of rotatable and molded connectors, precision-machined components and specialized cable assemblies.

Winchester, owned by private equity firm Snow Phipps Group, is itself being acquired by Aptiv PLC, a global technology company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, for $650 million. That transaction is expected to close by the end of this year.