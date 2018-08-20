Trumbull flex building now 100 percent leased

With the signing of two new leases, the 86,894-square-foot flex building at 30 Nutmeg Drive in Trumbull is now 100 percent leased, according to Angel Commercial LLC Senior Vice President Brett A. Sherman.

D-BAT Academy, a baseball training facility headquartered in Addison, Texas, signed a long-term lease for 20,487 square feet of space, and outsourced call-center services firm Prospect America, based in Fort Worth, Texas, leased the remaining 3,500 square feet. Sherman represented the landlord in both transactions.

“Recently, there has been an uptick in commercial real estate activity in this corporate park in Trumbull,” noted Sherman. “Nearby, Educational Playcare is building a brand-new daycare facility at 111 Merritt Blvd., and the office buildings at 55 and 75 Merritt Blvd. both recently sold to investors.”