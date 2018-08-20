Sikorsky receives $9.7M contract for MH-60 naval helicopter support

The U.S. Navy has awarded Sikorsky Aircraft a $9.7 million contract for service life analysis of its MH-60 Sierra aircraft.

The MH-60 Sierra is a multimission helicopter that is dispatched by the Navy for operations ranging from vertical replenishment to combat search and rescue efforts to maritime interdiction and surface warfare missions. The new contract covers the engineering analysis to determine the aircraft’s expected service life.

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, is contracted to conduct the analysis at its Stratford headquarters, with a completion date of January 2022.