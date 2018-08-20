Senior living community planned for former GE Capital site in Stamford

Plans are afoot for a 130-unit senior living community to take over the former GE Capital property at 800 Long Ridge Road in Stamford.

Real estate developer National Development, based in Newtown Lower Falls, Massachusetts, has partnered with Waltham, Massachusetts-based Epoch Senior Living to propose the new facility to the city, with an eye on construction beginning next year. Provisionally named Waterstone at Stamford, the site would be one of over 40 senior living complexes owned and operated by National Development and Epoch Senior Living.

Epoch also operates a number of Bridges memory care communities, including ones in Norwalk and Trumbull.