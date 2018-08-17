Xerox begins IT job layoffs across U.S. and Canada

Xerox is planning to eliminate IT jobs at its offices across the U.S. and Canada.

Although the Norwalk-headquartered company did not issue an official statement, Xerox spokesperson Bill McKee confirmed in an interview with the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle that the positions being eliminated include internal IT operations – software engineers, systems engineers, program managers and support staff – as well as finance managers. McKee did not give a number on how many jobs are being cut.

“Every decision is a difficult one, and we understand the impact on individuals,” said McKee in an emailed statement.

The layoffs represent the latest in Xerox’s realignment process following the termination of its $6.1 billion acquisition deal with Fujifilm Holdings. Last month, news reports surfaced that the company was reportedly seeking to sell one of its units that lends money to customers leasing printers and equipment, while Xerox CEO and Vice Chairman John Visentin issued an outline of near-future objectives that included a new focus on cash generation and a $1 billion share repurchase program.