BIC USA crowdfunds classroom supplies for public school teachers

Shelton-headquartered BIC USA Inc. has launched a campaign to raise funds for public school teachers who purchase supplies for their classrooms.

In the campaign, dubbed “BIC Bucks for Teachers,” BIC donated $100,000 to the crowdfunding site DonorsChoose.org. When consumers purchase $10 or more of BIC stationery products, they can apply for a $10 BIC Bucks donation code at BICBucksForTeachers.com and then contribute using the code to one of the projects listed on DonorsChoose.org. The promotion runs through Sept. 15, and donation codes must be used by Oct. 31, with limits of one donation code per person.

“With BIC Bucks for Teachers, our presence in the classroom goes beyond our products,” said Janel Lewis, director of stationery marketing for BIC USA. “Teachers play such an influential role in students’ lives, so this program allows BIC and our customers the opportunity to give back and make an impact in the lives of teachers, classrooms and students.”