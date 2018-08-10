Norwalk Hospital, Maplewood Senior Living to open $100M hybrid health center

Norwalk Hospital and its parent organization, Western Connecticut Health Network, have joined forces with Maplewood Senior Living to construct a five-story health center and assisted living facility at the former YMCA property at 370 West Ave. in Norwalk.

The nearly 250,000-square-foot facility will cost more than $100 million to build and is scheduled to open in 2021, according to the hospital.

“The new space will be designed to include a 150,000 square-foot medical office building that will accommodate many of our Norwalk Hospital and Western Connecticut Medical Group ambulatory services in Norwalk, consolidated in one convenient location right off I-95 and Route 7,” said Norwalk Hospital President and WCHN Chief Strategy Officer Michael Daglio. “This proposed project supports our growth strategy and the shift to outpatient care.”

In addition to hospital services and physician practices, the building will feature a 17,000-square-foot fitness center and the 72,000-square-foot Maplewood assisted living component.

Daglio said the organizations are in the process of securing approvals from Norwalk.