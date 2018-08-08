Home Good Things Happening Fairfield Edgehill staff help soup kitchen

Edgehill staff help soup kitchen

Editorial Staff
From left: Edgehill staff Mary Camilli-Bernat, director of activities; Ugo Celini, director of plant operations; Sandra Buckle, director of wellness; Jay Shankar, director of food and beverage; and Mohammed Alam, independent living server, volunteering at New Covenant House Soup Kitchen.

Retirement community Edgehill prepared, delivered and served a complete lunch to 100-plus homeless people at New Covenant House Soup Kitchen in Stamford, as part of its Radiant Acts of Kindness campaign. Edgehill is one of the 54 Benchmark Senior Living communities participating in this month-long endeavor that focuses on giving back to the community and spreading kindness through simple good deeds.

The mission of New Covenant House is to provide a nutritious meal to all those who are hungry. By creating a safe, warm and compassionate environment, it is taking the first steps toward empowering others to reach their full potential and regain their dignity and self-respect. The mission of New Covenant House mirrors the reasoning behind the Radiant Acts of Kindness Campaign, making the partnership a perfect match.

Set on the spacious grounds of a former family retreat in Stamford, Edgehill is a Type A Lifecare, all-inclusive continuing care retirement community. As part of the Edgehill Advantage, the community offers, maintenance-free senior housing, a wide variety of premium services and amenities and a full continuum of onsite health care.

