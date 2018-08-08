Edgehill staff help soup kitchen

Retirement community Edgehill prepared, delivered and served a complete lunch to 100-plus homeless people at New Covenant House Soup Kitchen in Stamford, as part of its Radiant Acts of Kindness campaign. Edgehill is one of the 54 Benchmark Senior Living communities participating in this month-long endeavor that focuses on giving back to the community and spreading kindness through simple good deeds.

The mission of New Covenant House is to provide a nutritious meal to all those who are hungry. By creating a safe, warm and compassionate environment, it is taking the first steps toward empowering others to reach their full potential and regain their dignity and self-respect. The mission of New Covenant House mirrors the reasoning behind the Radiant Acts of Kindness Campaign, making the partnership a perfect match.

