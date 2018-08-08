Westchester schools named to best U.S. colleges list

Sarah Lawrence College was awarded first place in classroom experience among the 384 U.S. colleges in the The Princeton Review’s recently released list, The 384 Best Colleges.

Sarah Lawrence also came in fourth among all colleges in the category “Professors Get High Marks,” which recognizes the regard students hold for their professors.

“The fact that these ratings come from students, who after all are the experts, makes them all the more telling and shows that we are keeping the best of the Liberal Arts tradition alive by offering an interdisciplinary education that focuses on in-depth study, and critical thinking,” said Cristle Collins Judd, president of Sarah Lawrence College.

Elsewhere in Westchester, Manhattanville College in Purchase was awarded the Best College Radio Station, while SUNY Purchase College earned the top spot in the Best College Theater category.

In Connecticut’s Fairfield County, Sacred Heart University and Fairfield University were among those named to the best colleges list.

The Best 384 Colleges rankings are based on surveys of 138,000 students at 384 colleges. For more information, visit the list’s website here.