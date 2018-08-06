G & G Euro Market opens in Hartsdale

G & G Euro Market & Cafe has opened its doors at 1 S. Central Ave. in Hartsdale.

The store features a range of European foods and snacks, along with meats, cheeses and coffee. The store also offers freshly baked breads, pastries and burek.

The market will be open on Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

This marks the second outpost of G&G Euro Market; the first sits at 2013 Crompond Road in Yorktown Heights.

For more information, visit ggeuromarketcafe.com or call 914-831-3500.