Thrillz opens in Danbury

Danbury’s new Thrillz High Flying Adventure Park, featuring 25,000 square feet of wall-to-wall challenges, opens this month. Thrillz seekers cannot only fly but leap, jump, climb and be challenged without harnesses because landing is on specially designed stunt airbags. The mega facility features eight different air bag adventures: Pinball, Outer Space, Volcano, Shark Tank, Fire Pit, Earth and two optical illusion bags along with a state-of-the-art arcade.

Among the more than 30 activities and challenges are 10 and eight-foot drops onto slides, zip lines, climbing walls, mini trampolines, ramps, rope swings, a horizontal ladder, and cargo nets. The arcade also presents a first-of-its-kind 360-degree virtual reality ride that spins riders upside down.

Planning the ultimate party? Thrillz features three spacious party rooms with contemporary themes and a café.

Thrilliz owners Lisa and Rob Cannon of Weston also own Bounce Trampoline Sports — both are located at Prindle Lane in Danbury.