Flights of memory

Hospice of Westchester recently hosted its eighth annual Celebration of Life Memorial Butterfly Release at the Wainwright House in Rye. William H. Guyre, president of the board of directors at Wainwright House and Mark Fialk, the hospice’s medical director, spoke and staff members shared readings related to loss and bereavement. Information was also shared about the journey of the Monarch butterfly, which is often viewed as a symbol of loved ones who have passed away.

Prior to the ceremony, children and their families were invited to participate in activities related to the Monarch butterfly, including crafts, stories and games.

“We look forward to the Celebration of Life Memorial Butterfly Release every year, as it offers families of our patients the opportunity to remember their loved ones through a beautiful and peaceful tribute,” said Mary K. Spengler, the hospice’s CEO.