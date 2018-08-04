Luxury senior housing planned for Bloomingdale Road

A site along Bloomingdale Road in White Plains once targeted for a shopping center could instead become home to 132 luxury apartments for seniors, if a developer’s plan meets city approval.

National Development, a Massachusetts-based property developer, is making the rounds through city review for plans that would bring its high-end Waterstone brand of senior apartments to 120 Bloomingdale Road. The five-story senior residence building would be built next to an office building already on the roughly 6.5-acre property.

Presenting to the city’s Planning Board earlier this month, Michael Glynn, a vice president for National Development, described his company as an innovator in senior living for more than 30 years. The Waterstone concept targets residents typically in their 80s and older, “who don’t need assisted living, but do need thoughtful senior design,” he said.

William Null, an attorney with Cuddy & Feder representing the development team, said seniors entering Waterstone are “buying a lifestyle.” Monthly rents include 30 meals, though the apartments have full kitchens as well.

Amenities include an indoor swimming pool, movie theater, rooftop terrace, salon, multiple dining areas and a large fitness center.

“Really what we are trying to do is get people out of their very comfortable rooms,” Glynn said.

The apartment building would be adjacent to a 146,000-square-foot office building on the north end of the property, which was formerly headquarters of The Nestlé Co. The office building’s tenants include the New York Department of Labor, Keller Williams Realty and Byram Healthcare.

The office building received renovations recently from its owners, a partnership of Caspi Development Co. in Purchase and Faros Properties, based in New York City and Boston. The joint-venture paid $10.5 million for the property in 2012 after the previous owner defaulted on a commercial mortgage-backed securitized loan.

The ownership had previously received city approval for a 50,000-square-foot retail and restaurant center on the property, called “The Venue,” but the proposal was never built.

The senior apartments would be built over two narrow parking lots that stretch along Bloomingdale Road on the property. The parking would be replaced by a four-story garage near the office with 314 spaces. The site will have 573 parking spaces total.

The project could also add a 13,000-square-foot park to the property along Carhart Avenue, which Null told the planning board could be dedicated to the city.

The 132 apartments would be broken out as 77 one-bedroom units and 55 two-bedrooms. Asked about whether any of those units will be designated as workforce or affordable housing, Null said discussions with the city are ongoing.

“We believe it would be very difficult to provide workforce housing in this sort of lifestyle setup,” Null said.

The White Plains location would be the third from National Development under the Waterstone senior living brand. The company’s portfolio includes senior living, memory care and independent living communities throughout New England. The company also has developed or owns a number residential, industrial and office properties focused in its home New England region.

National Development joins a number of developers planning luxury accommodations for Westchester County’s growing retirement population.

In Rye, Westchester developer Alfred Weissman Real Estate broke ground in the spring on a $100 million project that will build 95 luxury St. Regis branded senior condominiums to 120 Old Post Road. That was after the landlord tore down a three-story, 75,000-square-foot office building on the property.

George Comfort & Sons has a similar proposal for an office building at 900 King St. in Rye Brook. The company is seeking approvals to tear down an office building to build 269 units of senior housing, including townhouses, apartments and an assisted living facility.

The new owner at Elmwood Country Club has proposed to convert the country club to 175 two-story townhomes for people 55 and older. Even Purchase College has gotten in on the act. The SUNY school plans to start construction next year on a community that could bring up to 385 independent living apartments and villas to its campus for seniors ages 62 and older.

The Waterstone project requires site plan and special permit approval from the city’s Common Council. The planning board has filed no objections to the proposal.