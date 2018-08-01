Showcase Cinemas has completed renovations at two theaters in Westchester County.

The Norwood, Massachusetts-based company said that renovations at Showcase Cinema de Lux Cross County at 2 South Drive in Yonkers and Showcase Cinema de Lux City Center 15 at 237 Martine Ave. in White Plains include reclining plush chairs and small tables for refreshments. Seats in renovated theaters can also be reserved in advance.

“At Showcase, we are committed to providing the best movie-going experience possible,” said Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing at Showcase Cinemas. “We’re thrilled to welcome guests to our newly renovated theaters as we are already seeing an extremely positive reaction to the enhancements.”

In Yonkers, the upgrades included a rebranding with the installation of new signage and 10 renovated auditoriums. The concession stand inside the lobby was redesigned, along with new digital signage and equipment.

Fifteen auditoriums were renovated at the White Plains theater, along with the IMAX theater.

A third theater, College Point Multiplex Cinemas in Whitestone, was also renovated.

Showcase Cinemas operates more than 948 movie screens in the U.S., the U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands, including 29 theater locations in the U.S. For more information, visit showcasecinemas.com.