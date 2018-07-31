Darien’s Investment Metrics merging with Pennsylvania firm

Darien-based investment analytics and reporting firm Investment Metrics is merging with InvestorForce, a similar company based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, as part of a deal involving the owners of the two firms.

Investment Metrics’ parent, Resurgens Technology Partners, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire InvestorForce from MSCI Inc. in order to merge the two companies. The resulting entity will provide investment tools for performance analysis, investment reporting, investment policy statements, peer benchmarking and competitive insights.

The combined company, which will operate under the Investment Metrics name, will have clients with approximately $10 trillion in assets under advisement (AUA) running on the platform. Those clients include Aon Hewitt, Mercer, Morgan Stanley, Pension Consulting Alliance, RVK and Segal Marco Advisors.

The company will continue to support both the Investment Metrics and InvestorForce software, data and service offerings.

“This is a major milestone for the institutional investment community,” said Resurgens Managing Director John Baumstark. “This merger enhances our ability to support the growing needs of our clients, leverage the talents of the two teams, provide our clients with an expanded and unique dataset and more rapidly address the market’s evolving requirements.”